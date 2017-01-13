FIFA’s 48-team expansion to generate additional $1bn

The expansion of participating teams from 32 to 48 at the World Cup is anticipated to generate close to $1 billion in extra revenue according to FIFA estimates.

FIFA also plans to increase the competition rewards of the football competition by 22 percent than the last edition, from $576 million to about $700 million.

FIFA’s internal research has suggested the expanded format will increase revenues by $1 billion, raising total profits from the event to nearly $4.2 billion. It is not yet known how the 16 additional places would be distributed, though the African and Asian confederations would expect their current allocation of four places each to be significantly increased.

Amaju Pinnick, President, Nigerian Football Federation, has thrown his weight behind the bid to expand the teams to 48.

“We are 100% in support of it,” Pinnick said. “It will give more countries an opportunity, so I think it’s good. It will help teams from Africa, and other developing nations.”

Pinnick said it would be a big surprise if Gianni Infantino’s proposal to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026 is not adopted by the FIFA Council.

While Nigeria has not qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, about to start in Gabon, the team tops its group for the 32-team 2018 World Cup, presently recording two wins from two games.

Segun Odegbami, a retired Nigerian footballer told BusinessDay the proposal would afford more countries to experience the World Cup’s actions and provides more chances for African Countries to co-host the World Cup.

“It provides more room for more countries in Africa to experience the World Cup, which is something positive,” said Odegbami. “Infantino (the FIFA president) recently said during an interview that with 48 teams, it will be challenging for one country to host the World Cup, suggesting that multiple countries can come together and jointly host the World Cup, which is something I have been pushing for in over a decade.”

He further expressed optimism, saying, “It provides Africa the opportunity to co-host the World cup after 2026. Four or five African countries coming together, in West Africa; Nigeria, Togo Benin, Ghana and Ivory Coast can jointly host the 2030 World Cup.”

Odegbami also explained that the financial implication in terms of providing the entire infrastructure for 48 countries is huge, suggesting that the shared responsibility of joint hosting could spread the costs.

Felix Awogu, GM-West Africa, SuperSports, believes expanding the teams to 48 will provide a level playing field and accommodate more of less privileged countries to participate at the biggest sporting event in the world.

“Basically, it means more money for FIFA, the bigger the competition the more money that will be generated from participation and sponsorship, also more money for participating teams,” Awogu said.

“Secondly, it provides opportunity for some African countries that have not been at the World Cup and better opportunity for football investments youth developments in those countries.

“It could also give room for three or four more slots for African countries. When more countries participate, then it becomes a real World Cup,” Awogu said.

He also pointed out the move will increase revenue for digital paid TV business.

“It is more airtime and digital TV business is all about content; the bigger the competition, the bigger the money for the TV stations.”

During the competition, more people buy decoders and subscription numbers increases, because Nigerians want to watch the games at their own homes.

