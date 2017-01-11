Fighting in South Sudan, leaves 80 dead, combatants say
Clashes between South Sudan’s army and rebels left at least 80 people dead over the past five days, both sides said, as civil war in the oil-rich country rages for a fourth year. Bloomberg reports that fighters battled near the capital of the country’s southern Yei state on Monday with 41 rebels killed, deputy army…
The post Fighting in South Sudan, leaves 80 dead, combatants say appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG