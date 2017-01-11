Fighting in South Sudan, leaves 80 dead, combatants say

Clashes between South Sudan’s army and rebels left at least 80 people dead over the past five days, both sides said, as civil war in the oil-rich country rages for a fourth year. Bloomberg reports that fighters battled near the capital of the country’s southern Yei state on Monday with 41 rebels killed, deputy army…

