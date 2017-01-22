Finally, Jammeh Departs Gambia For Exile | Barrow Promises Transparency

The former president of Gambia, Alhaji Yahya Jammeh, has finally departed Banjul, the country’s capital, to begin an indefinite term in exile.

This is just as the incoming President Adama Barrow on Saturday promised the citizens of his readiness to operate transparent and all-inclusive administration.

It was learnt that Jammeh left just after 10.00pm for Conakry, along with President Alpha Conde.

In an attempt to pat his huge ego, he was given a full ceremonial honour by the military brass band and a red carpet treatment.

Hordes of journalists and a battery of photographers had camped all day at the Banjul International Airport waiting for his departure, after an agreement was reached on Friday night with President Alpha Conde of Guinea and President Abdul Aziz of Mauritania, for him to vacate power voluntarily.

The former soldier turned civilian leader held sway in the country for 22 years and had vowed to rule the country for a hyperbolic ‘billion years’ until he was thrashed in the presidential election by a political green horn, Adama Barrow.

It is not clear where Jammeh will end up eventually, however, he flew out with President Alpha Conde in an aircraft owned by Mauritania.

Meanwhile, Barrow, while addressing newsmen in Dakar, Senegal, said it was about time the country was repositioned to achieve greatness and development.

“The time is now. There cannot be a better time because Gambians had waited for too long for this opportunity to come. “This government would involve all well meaning citizens irrespective of political leanings and religion to build the country. “We shall together do this in order to redeem the good image of the country and move it to greater height,’’ the President said.

