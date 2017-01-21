Finally, Trump Takes Over

When, 18 months ago, the New York real estate mogul, Donald Trump, joined the race for a successor to President Barack Obama, not many gave him a chance. He was seen as an outsider for some reasons that at the time seemed too obvious. He sounded unorthodox because he did not want to be seen as the conventional Washington establishment politician to the point that his own party merely tolerated him and wished he dropped by the way side. It did not happen. He won the nomination against all odds. Trump went on to floor Mrs Hillary Clinton and rubbished, in the process, all the bookmakers, polls and more importantly, defied the media gang up.

On the foreign scene, many wished he never wins. But he won. With that victory, he tells the ordinary Americans, in a voice that is tinged with emotion, ‘you will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes and your dreams will define our American destiny, and your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way. Together we will make America strong again. Together we will make America wealthy again. Together we will make America proud again. Together we will make America safe again’.

His inaugural address was not a dramatic departure from his soapbox rhetoric that made for him friends and enemies in equal measure. He tells Americans, ‘yes, together we will make America great again. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable. We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay’. It was not an attempt to denigrate past administrations or, for that matter, their contributions to national development. Rather, it was a perceptible and deliberate effort to put in proper perspective his policy thrust as he assumes the mantle of office.

Analysing the society he is coming to superintend, Trump lamented that the wealth of the middle class has been ripped from their homes and pledged that America will start winning again. Winning like never before. ‘We will bring back our jobs, we will bring back our borders, we will bring back our wealth and we will bring back our dreams. We will get our people off welfare and back to work, rebuilding our country with American hands and American labour. We will follow two simple roles: Buy American and hire American.’

The pervasive patriotic fervour of Trump’s inaugural address in which he vowed to put America first, in our opinion, is immensely endearing especially in a country such as ours where ethnic dominance seem to be the main preoccupation. It reminds everyone else outside the shores of the United States that his loyalty is, first to the American people who he said that despite the colour of their skin, black, brown or white, they all plead the same red blood of patriots. That is to be expected, after all, he was elected by Americans. And it is good that he has also pledged not to impose on anyone the vision of the United States but will let it shine for others to follow. We also feel relieved by his commitment to eradicate radical Islamism from the face of the earth, a point of view that was misinterpreted as a pledge to go against Muslims as a whole.

All along, there was no attempt on his part to talk down on his people. Instead, his were words of admonition, of encouragement, of assurance and hope that this is ‘your celebration and your country is not about who is in control of the government’ and affirmed that ‘your voice, your dream will define our American dream that will make America proud again.’ He promised that ‘the time for empty talk is over. This is the time for action.’

Donald Trump, in our view, talked like a businessman he is, thinking globally with the intention of acting locally. It will be unfair to begrudge him that commitment to his people based on what, we believe, is a well thought out plan of action as the leader of the free world. That realisation, too, now he is in the saddle, will temper his go- it- alone rhetoric.

