Finally, Yahya Jammeh Announces Decision to Step Down | WATCH
The Gambia’s longtime leader Yahya Jammeh announced he would step down and go into exile in a televised speech in the early hours of Saturday, January 21. West African troops entered The Gambia were prepared to remove Jammeh by force if needed. Jammeh’s announcement came two days after Adama Barrow was sworn in as the Gambia’s […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.
