‘Financial security is key’ – Fashanu backs Mikel’s Teda move – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


'Financial security is key' – Fashanu backs Mikel's Teda move
Former England forward John Fashanu believes John Obi Mikel's move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda was good for financial security. The 29-year-old who was not given a chance by Chelsea's Antonio Conte joined the team in China despite …

