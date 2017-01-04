Financial Times: Bitcoin is a Pyramid Scheme
One of the leading financial media outlets just called Bitcoin a grand pyramid scheme. It doesn’t come as a surprise as it’s common among mainstream media outlets to sensationalize news to gain more readership. Bitcoin is an ideal topic to do just that. The increasing Bitcoin price in the recent days has pushed the popular … Continue reading Financial Times: Bitcoin is a Pyramid Scheme
The post Financial Times: Bitcoin is a Pyramid Scheme appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG