‘Fine boy’ who robs ladies he invites to hotels finally arrested (Photo)

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Remember the ‘fine boy’ who was called out by an Instagram user last month for allegedly stealing from ladies after he invites them over to hotels? Read HERE if you missed.

He has been arrested, and Instagram user, Preddywealth put up a photo of him at the police station, saying he was arrested at a hotel he invited her friend over to. She wrote;

