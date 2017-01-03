FinTech Marvel Bitcoin Turns 8

Eight years ago, Satoshi Nakamoto released the Bitcoin Whitepaper on October 31, 2008, ushering in the era of cryptocurrency. And if 2016 is any indication, digital age is here and now as proved by the recent bitcoin high over gold. After having released the Bitcoin whitepaper, On January 3rd, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block of … Continue reading FinTech Marvel Bitcoin Turns 8

The post FinTech Marvel Bitcoin Turns 8 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

