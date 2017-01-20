Fiorentina Striker Nikola Kalinic Rejects €48 Million Move To Chinese Club Tianjin Quanjian

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has turned down a lucrative move to Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian and opted to remain with the Serie A club.

The 29-year-old Croatia forward, who joined the Viola from Ukrainian side Dnipro two years ago, has rejected a reported €48m euro deal to move to the Super League newcomers stating: “Everyone is nice to me here. I’m fine”.

“I am staying at Fiorentina, that is my decision,” Kalinic told Sportske Novosti. “I want to play in Italy, at the club where I have been for two years and where I am happy, thanks to the coach and my teammates.

“There has been enormous pressure on me about this transfer with everybody pushing me to go. It seemed like the press wanted rid of me, but not Fiorentina or their fans.”

“I never said that I would have liked to go, but of course when I received an offer, it was only natural that I considered it,” he said. “But I never expressed a desire to leave. I never spoke directly to the Chinese and I don’t even know how much Tianjin had offered Fiorentina. I received an offer and I have decided to stay, and that is my final decision.”

Kalinic has scored nine Serie A goals for Fiorentina this season, netting a further four in the Europa League.

