Fire at WAMCO factory in Lagos
|
Fire at WAMCO factory in Lagos
The Nation Newspaper
The condensed factory of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc in Ogba Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Lagos, was razed by fire on Friday. However, the fire was promptly put out by Lagos State Fire Service supported by the company safety team and neighbours.
