Fire cracker leads to man’s death in Mushin, Lagos (photos)
Wasiu Apesin changed his Facebook profile picture at about 4:33pm on the 31/12/2016. In less than 18 hours, he was dead. A knockout (banger, fire cracker) thrown towards the Temidayo Central Mosque brought down an electric cable that killed the Olabisi Onabanjo university student.
Read the sad story his friends shared below.
