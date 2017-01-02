Pages Navigation Menu

Fire cracker leads to man’s death in Mushin, Lagos (photos)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Wasiu Apesin changed his Facebook profile picture at about 4:33pm on the 31/12/2016. In less than 18 hours, he was dead. A knockout (banger, fire cracker) thrown towards the Temidayo Central Mosque brought down an electric cable that killed the Olabisi Onabanjo university student.

Read the sad story his friends shared below.

