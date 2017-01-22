Fire gulps Afam Power V, cuts off 450mw supply – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Fire gulps Afam Power V, cuts off 450mw supply
Daily Trust
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that there was a fire incident at the Afam Power station last Wednesday, which completely destroyed protection and control equipment in its relay and control room. The incident constrained the …
TCN Blames Pipeline Vandalism, Fire Outbreak On Poor Power Supply
