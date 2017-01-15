Pages Navigation Menu

Fire Incident at Chinese Restaurant & Bar, V.I, Lagos | Photos

Posted on Jan 15, 2017

The Chinese Restaurant and Bar, opposite Cluster A Gate, at 1004 Estates, Victoria Island, Lagos suffered a fire incident at about 5AM on Sunday. A BNer, who was an eyewitness disclosed this, adding that officers of the fire service arrived the scene and have contained the fire. See photos below:

