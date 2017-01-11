Fire kills family of five in Kebbi State (photo)
Sarafa Lasisi and his entire family – beautiful wife and three children died in a drastic fire outburst in Koko, Kebbi state. A brother to the deceased shared the story online. May their souls rest in peace
