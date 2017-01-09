Fire razes 40 buildings, filling station in Ekiti

Tears flowed freely as many residents and traders in Ado Ekiti helplessly watched their buildings, shops, office complex razed by fire. The fire was caused by a spark from a petroleum tanker discharging its products at a filling station in Oja Oba area of the city.

Before the inferno was put off, about 40 buildings and goods worth over N50 million were razed.

The filling station was also consumed by the fire.

The chaotic situation was exploited by hoodlums who broke into shops in the market and carted away goods.

Governor Ayodele Fayose was seen leading the state fire service to put out the fire.

It was learnt that the incident started around 4:00 p.m. when a tanker delivering fuel at the station began to emit thick smoke.

An eye-witness who pleaded anonymity said the smoke billowed from the tanker for over 20 minutes while the workers at the station did not respond to it.

A huge fire eventually started when a driver who was on the queue to buy fuel suddenly switched on the engine of his vehicle and caused a spark.

One of the shop owners who identified himself as Emeka said he lost goods worth over N7 million. He said many of the affected traders had not returned from the eastern part of the country where they had gone for the Christmas holiday.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

