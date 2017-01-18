Fire render 400 people homeless in Vietnamese tourist city

A large fire has destroyed 74 houses and left 400 people homeless in the Vietnamese beach town of Nha Trang, a Ward Chairman, Nguyen Van Cuong said on Wednesday. The local official told newsmen that the fire broke out about 10.30 p.m Tuesday (1530 GMT) at a slum in the Vinh Phuoc area of Nha…

The post Fire render 400 people homeless in Vietnamese tourist city appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

