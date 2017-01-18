Pages Navigation Menu

Fire render 400 people homeless in Vietnamese tourist city

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A large fire has destroyed 74 houses and left 400 people homeless in the Vietnamese beach town of Nha Trang, a Ward Chairman, Nguyen Van Cuong said on Wednesday. The local official told newsmen that the fire broke out about 10.30 p.m Tuesday (1530 GMT) at a slum in the Vinh Phuoc area of Nha…

The post Fire render 400 people homeless in Vietnamese tourist city appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

