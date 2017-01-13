Firm Pledges Support for Education, Women Empowerment in the North

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Katsina

An agricultural input company, WACOT Ltd has restated its commitment to women empowerment and improving educational standards in various communities in northern Nigeria as part of its integrated support approach under its Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CR&S) activities.

The Head of the CR&S Division, Mr. Anuj Kumar Bhatia, said the company renovated two blocks of classrooms, donated furniture and instructional materials at Magajin Rafi Primary School in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

He said the gesture was the second time as the company had rehabilitated six classrooms and donated similar materials to Mairuwa Community School in Katsina State last year to support the farming families. He also announced that WACOT donated 1,000 free notebooks to the children at the occasion.

Bhatia said the organisation has been supporting different social and economic initiatives for farmers who he described as partners in progress, adding that the integrated approach is to ensure that the farming communities benefit from health, education and other capacity building initiatives besides supporting them in farming business.

He said the CR&S division has partnered international agencies like GIZ, PropcomMaikarfi, among others and they are executing several projects to include health awareness camps, self-help group formation and capacity building, women empowerment, health facility and schools renovation to farming communities. He added that the company is working in Kebbi, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Kaduna States and Abuja.

The Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr. SadiqKassim, expressed the management’s appreciation for the Emir of Argungu’s support for its activities and described the gesture as the beginning as many will be executed in future.

Kassim said besides the 100,000 metric ton WACOT rice processing mill, which is coming up in Argungu, Kebbi, more agricultural business activities are underway, and expressed hope that residents would benefit and improve their wellbeing.

In his remark while unveiling the projects, the Emir of Argungu, AlhajiSama’ila Muhammadu-Mera, said the projects would benefit students and improve their performance.

He commended WACOT for its support, adding that the company was the first with such gestures on education and health in the domain and urged the school management to ensure judicious use of the facilities.

The Argungu Zonal Director of Education, AlhajiMuhamaduManuga, who represented the Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Magawata, acknowledged the contributions of WACOT and enjoined other companies to emulate it, adding that such contributions would improve children’s performance in schools.

The event witnessed drama and quiz competition by the pupils and was also attended by AlhajiGarbaDandiga, who represented the Commissioner for Agriculture; the Director, Administration Argungu Local Government Area, AlhajiBawaZobirma, the school PTA chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Fakai, among others.

