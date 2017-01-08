Pages Navigation Menu

FIRS collected N1.207 trillion in 2016 – Vanguard

Guardian

FIRS collected N1.207 trillion in 2016
Vanguard
The prevailing negative economic environment has had a very adverse effect on the performance of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the nation's most important revenue agency, as it collected only N1, 207 , 896, 760, 318. 14 in 2016.
