FIRS collected N1.207 trillion in 2016 – Vanguard
|
Guardian
|
FIRS collected N1.207 trillion in 2016
Vanguard
The prevailing negative economic environment has had a very adverse effect on the performance of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the nation's most important revenue agency, as it collected only N1, 207 , 896, 760, 318. 14 in 2016.
2016 tax collection slumps to N1.2trillion
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG