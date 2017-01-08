FIRS collected N1.207 trillion in 2016

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The prevailing negative economic environment has had a very adverse effect on the performance of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the nation’s most important revenue agency, as it collected only N1, 207 , 896, 760, 318. 14 in 2016.

A summary of collections at the disposal of Sunday Vanguard indicated that only N 299,802,506,588.50 was collected as Company Income Tax (CIT), which was a far cry from the expected N867 billion contained in the 2016 budget.

However, Value Added Tax (VAT) yielded N 473,464,201,273.68 as against the budgeted N198 billion; while Annual Luxury Surcharge and Capital Gains Tax brought in N 389,215.00; and N 5,181,085,834.74, respectively.

Education Tax generated N 46,868,726,865.07; Foreign Travels Surcharge, N 50, 000; NITDEF N 7,592,280,052.74; Pay As You Earn (PAYE), N 47,236,020,074.34; Personal Income Tax, N 632,690,077.20; Pre-Operational Levy, N 391,008,052.89; Stamp Duties, N 5,878,279,893.53; and Withholding Tax, N 320,849,522,390.45.

The recession has forced the Federal Government to reduce its CIT budget for 2017 to N808 billion, representing a 7 per cent cut.

However, the VAT budget has been increased from N198 billion in 2016 to N242 in the 2017 budget, That increase was N44 billion of 22 per cent.

The post FIRS collected N1.207 trillion in 2016 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

