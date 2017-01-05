First FEC meeting in 2017, okays N4bn for firefighting equipment

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presided over the first Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting of the year, and approved the N4billion for the purchase of firefighting equipment. At the meeting, which started at 10am at the state house, Abuja, the council approved the closure of Abuja airport for a period of six weeks, as proposed. Abdulrahman […]

The post First FEC meeting in 2017, okays N4bn for firefighting equipment appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

