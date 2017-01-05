First FEC meeting in 2017, okays N4bn for firefighting equipment
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday presided over the first Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting of the year, and approved the N4billion for the purchase of firefighting equipment. At the meeting, which started at 10am at the state house, Abuja, the council approved the closure of Abuja airport for a period of six weeks, as proposed. Abdulrahman […]
