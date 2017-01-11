Pages Navigation Menu

First goal for Zaha as Ivorians crush Uganda – Vanguard

Jan 11, 2017


First goal for Zaha as Ivorians crush Uganda
Vanguard
Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for African champions the Ivory Coast as they trounced Uganda 3-0 Wednesday in a warm-up match for the 2017 Cup of Nations. The Crystal Palace and former England winger struck with a low shot after a superb solo run …
Zaha scores as Ivory Coast beat Uganda 3-0Daily Mail
Wilfried Zaha scores first goal for Ivory Coast as international career continues to surgeMirror.co.uk
Injured Lamine Kone misses Ivory Coast's African Cup of Nations warm-up win over UgandaChronicleLive
Evening Standard –KickOff.com –Kawowo Sports –Soccerway
all 39 news articles »

