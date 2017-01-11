First goal for Zaha as Ivorians crush Uganda – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
First goal for Zaha as Ivorians crush Uganda
Vanguard
Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for African champions the Ivory Coast as they trounced Uganda 3-0 Wednesday in a warm-up match for the 2017 Cup of Nations. The Crystal Palace and former England winger struck with a low shot after a superb solo run …
