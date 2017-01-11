First goal for Zaha as Ivorians crush Uganda

Wilfried Zaha scored his first goal for African champions the Ivory Coast as they trounced Uganda 3-0 Wednesday in a warm-up match for the 2017 Cup of Nations.

The Crystal Palace and former England winger struck with a low shot after a superb solo run during the second half in Abu Dhabi.

Abidjan-born Zaha changed his international allegiance after making two friendly appearances for adopted homeland England.

Footballers who have not played a competitive match for a country are entitled to switch loyalties.

The 24-year-old flier has impressed in two outings for the Cup of Nations title-holders, creating the winner against Sweden during his debut three days ago.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia from English second-tier outfit Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier were the other Ivorian scorers after a goalless first half.

Ivory Coast hope to become only the fourth country after Egypt, Ghana and Cameroon to successfully defend the African title when the 2017 tournament kicks off this Saturday in Gabon.

They are in Group C — arguably the toughest of the four mini-leagues — with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Morocco and Togo.

After qualifying for a first appearance at the finals since finishing 1978 runners-up, Uganda tackle record seven-time champions Egypt, Ghana and Mali in Group D.

Togo, who have not scheduled any friendly internationals, came from two goals behind to defeat top-flight club Diambars 3-2 in Senegal with Alaixys Romao snatching the winner.

Ghana, beaten on penalties by the Ivory Coast in the 2015 Africa Cup final, have also opted for club opponents and overcame Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-0 in the UAE.

The post First goal for Zaha as Ivorians crush Uganda appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

