Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

First Guarantee Pensions assures clients of safetty of investments – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
First Guarantee Pensions assures clients of safetty of investments
Vanguard
FIRST Guarantee Pensions Limited, FGPL, has assured its clients, especially shareholders and subscribers, of the safety of their funds, even as it announced that its total assets has grown to N131billion in the last five years from N35billion. FGPL's

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.