First Lady, women leaders host Amina ahead of AU elections – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 23, 2017


First Lady, women leaders host Amina ahead of AU elections
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed cut cake during a luncheon to wish Ms Mohamed well on January 22, 2017. Ambassador Mohamed is one of the candidates contesting for the African Union Commission chairperson.
