First Lady, women leaders host Amina ahead of AU elections – Daily Nation

First Lady, women leaders host Amina ahead of AU elections
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and Foreign Affairs CS Amina Mohammed cut cake during a luncheon to wish Ms Mohamed well on January 22, 2017. Ambassador Mohamed is one of the candidates contesting for the African Union Commission chairperson.
Kenya is proud of you, First Lady tells Amina ahead of AUC elections
Govt to give progress in lobbying for Amina's AU post
Youth have the power to grow economy, says CS Amina Mohamed
