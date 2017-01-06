Pages Navigation Menu

First Look: Singer Zayn Malik teams up with Giuseppe Zanotti for an Exclusive Shoe Line

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Giuseppe Zanotti has chosen to collaborate with singer-songwriter Zayn Malik for an exclusive footwear collaboration. The masculine line is called “Giuseppe for Zayn“, and it features two boot options, in addition to two sneaker styles, offered up in shades of green and black. The line of shoes with Giuseppe Zanotti debuted January 3. According to Giuseppe […]

