First witness appears, Ongwen’s trial resumes

The trial of former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war lord Dominick Ongwen resumed on Jan.16 at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague with the first witness in the trail appearing.

Tim Allen, an anthropology professor at the London School of Economics gave court a history of the war in Northern Uganda. She said Joseph Kony the leader of the LRA was believed to have super natural powers and many people were fearful of him that he forced them to see and do terrible things.

Ongwen who was abducted as a child faces 70 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity which he denied while appearing before the same court in December. He makes history as the first child soldier and member of the LRA to be tried by judges at the court.

