Fish out killers of Pa. Uvwoh – Ugborodo community tells security agencies

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The people of Oil rich Ode-Ugborodo Community, Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, have called on relevant security agencies in the country to fish out the killers of Pa. Sandys Omadeili Uvwoh who was murdered by yet to be identified assailants. They also appealed to the Delta State Government to make specific security provisions […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

