Five Awesome Things In Cape Town That Are Free On Your Birthday

We’re nearly a month into the new year [can.you.believe.it], but we’re already settling in like an unwanted guest who has nothing better to do.

We just have no other timeline to follow.

But while many people are gunning for this year, “making it mine” or whatever mantra they have chosen to follow for the first month or so, there’s still one fact we can’t shake loose: we will all be turning one year older.

To soften that blow, whether it’s advancing out of the 20s or striding into the 50s, we found the coolest things to do for free -all because it’s your birthday.

Some of these we found with the help of CapeTownMagazine, and others we found doing a little digging.

Whoopa!

1. Free Trip Up Table Mountain

This has been a thing for years, but getting to experience it means your birthday has to fall on the perfect day. You don’t want too much wind or cloud cover, or even that many people, so it’s imperative that at least two of these conditions occur when you’re not working.

2. Free meal and drink at JC Brasserie in Zonnebloem

Possibly the most underrated joint in the City, JC Brasserie on Zonnebloem Road will give you a free drink and meal up to the value of R80. Not too shabby.

3. Free Coffee from Vida e Caffé

Although you need to sign up for a Vida loyalty card first (which is also free), you can get a cuppa joe – whether it’s your first-thing boost or after-lunch necessity – on your birthday and, yes, it’s mahala.

4. Free Cheesecake Slice from the Piano Bar

Along the back streets of De Waterkant sits The Piano Bar, a place known for spoiling its guests with good food and great music. And if it happens to be your birthday? A slice of cheesecake on the house.

5. Free Ice Cream at Spur

Although the Spur ice cream often comes with very loud, happy-clappy birthday songs, you can’t beat a good Spur meal which takes you back to your childhood – a good excuse if it’s all you have been craving.

There you have it – if you know of any more, tweet us HERE or email us HERE.

[source:capetownmagazine]

