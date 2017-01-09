Pages Navigation Menu

Five farmers hacked to death in Delta by suspected herdsmen – NAIJ.COM

Five farmers hacked to death in Delta by suspected herdsmen
Five farmers have been gruesomely killed in separate attacks on two communities in Delta state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. READ ALSO: Scores killed as Boko Haram strikes Damaturu, fears arise over sect's move to Southern Kaduna. Southern City …
