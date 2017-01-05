Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Five feared dead as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Idoma community

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

crime7

No fewer than five persons have been killed and several others injured after gunmen suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen attacked Edumoga community in Okpokwu Council Area of Benue State. Edumoga is the country home of former Senate President, Ameh Ebute. The incident is coming few months after suspected herdsmen attacked Ogege community in the Okpale-Ingle […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Five feared dead as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Idoma community

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.