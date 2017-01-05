Five feared dead as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Idoma community
No fewer than five persons have been killed and several others injured after gunmen suspected to be Fulani Herdsmen attacked Edumoga community in Okpokwu Council Area of Benue State. Edumoga is the country home of former Senate President, Ameh Ebute. The incident is coming few months after suspected herdsmen attacked Ogege community in the Okpale-Ingle […]
Five feared dead as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Idoma community
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG