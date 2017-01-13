Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: Two People Killed in Lang’ata Road Accident – AllAfrica.com

Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: Two People Killed in Lang'ata Road Accident
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — Two people were Friday morning killed in an accident involving two cars on Lang'ata Road near the Carnivore Restaurant. According to the Nairobi Traffic Commandant Leonard Katana, both cars were moving on same direction when the accident …
Two passengers killed, 5 injured in accident along Lang'ata Road, NairobiThe Standard (press release)
Five killed in Lang'ata, Kayole road accidentsThe Star, Kenya
Two lives lost in Lang'ata Road accidentNairobi News (satire) (press release) (blog)

all 4 news articles »

