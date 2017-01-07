Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Real Madrid equal Barcelona’s unbeaten run in Spanish football – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Real Madrid equal Barcelona's unbeaten run in Spanish football
Daily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid hammered Granada 5-0 on Saturday, to extend their lead at the top of La Liga, while also equalling Barcelona's record for Spanish clubs going unbeaten in all competitions. Zinedine Zidane's men had broken their own club record before …
La Liga roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo fires Real Madrid past Granada; Sevilla leapfrog Barcelona into 2ndFirstpost
Rumour Mill: Barca v Real for Alli, Poch to Barca, Griezmann to Arsenal, Badstuber to CityFox Sports
Real thrash Granada to equal record, Griezmann drought endsDaily Mail
ESPN –ESPN FC (blog) –Bangkok Post –SBS – The World Game
all 209 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.