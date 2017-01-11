FKA Twigs Creates Nike Ad Campaign with New Song “Trust in Me” Shot by 17 Year Old David Uzochukwu
FKA Twigs has been named the Creative Director for Nike Women’s Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign by the brand. She created, directed, performed and also made the sound track for the ad campaign. The two minute video which was shot in Mexico by a 17 year old David Uzochukwu featured other stars like US Track […]
