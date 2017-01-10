FLASH | Ali Ndume Removed as Senate Majority Leader

Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume of Borno South has been removed from his position.

The APC caucus in a letter which was transmitted to the Senate on Tuesday forwarded the name of Senator Ahmed Lawan of Yobe North as the new Senate Leader.

According to the APC caucus, the decision was arrived at during the party’s caucus meeting on Monday, January 9.

Addressing journalists after the Senate’s plenary, Mr. Ndume said the decision of the caucus to remove him as leader shocked him. He said he was oblivious of what led to the decision or where the meeting was held to remove him. Mr. Ndume’s predicament may be connected with the indictment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman by the Senate. Mr. Ndume had claimed the Senate neither rejected nor indicted the officials, prompting a counter reaction by the Senate’s spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi. Following the decision of the APC caucus to effect leadership change, Mr. Saraki may announce Mr. Lawan as the new Senate Leader at the next sitting of the legislators.

