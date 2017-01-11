Flavour and Diamond Platnumz to perform at AFCON 2017 opening ceremony

Nigerian singer, Flavour ‘N’ abania will be performing alongside Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz as part of the opening ceremony of the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon. In conjunction with Total, CAF has confirmed that both African stars – who had performed at the just concluded Glo-CAF Award 2016 in Abuja – will be …

The post Flavour and Diamond Platnumz to perform at AFCON 2017 opening ceremony appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

