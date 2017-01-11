Flavour, Diamond Platnumz set for AFCON 2017 Opening Ceremony

Award winning high-life singer, Flavour ‘N’ abania will be performing alongside Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz at the opening ceremony of 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

With exactly three days to go before the tournament kicks off on Saturday, January 14, 2016, the pair who performed at the just concluded Glo-CAF Award 2016 in Abuja, will be thrilling the African football teams and fans at the opening ceremony of AFCON 2017.

The opening ceremony will be transmitted in more than 50 countries and reach an estimated global live audience of 180 million viewers, making it the most-watched sporting event in Africa.

After the opening ceremony, the host nation, Gabon will be taking Guinea–Bissau after which Cameroun will also face Burkina Faso at the 40,000 seater friendship stadium in Libreville.

The post Flavour, Diamond Platnumz set for AFCON 2017 Opening Ceremony appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

