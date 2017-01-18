Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flavour & Mr 2kay Making Sweet Music Together?

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A photo surfaced Sunday night showing the duo side-by-side in the recording studio, listening intensely to a track. Mr 2kay posted a photo of a possibly after recording session to his Instagram, and while the room appears to be jam packed This is the latest development in what appears to be an ongoing collaboration between […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.