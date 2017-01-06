Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flavour, Patoranking charges federal government on tourism – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Flavour, Patoranking charges federal government on tourism
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian tourism sector is one untapped source of revenue generation for the country. In the in a long time little or no importance is attached to the sector save for some private individuals while Nigerians travel abroad visiting tourist sites

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.