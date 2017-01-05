Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flavour, Patoranking Singers urge FG to work on improving tourism sector – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Flavour, Patoranking Singers urge FG to work on improving tourism sector
Pulse Nigeria
Flavour and Patoranking have joined their colleagues in urging the government to improve tourism in Nigeria. Published: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Flavour and Patoranking play. Flavour and Patoranking. (bellanaija) …
Flavour, Patoranking Urge FG to Improve Tourism SectorBella Naija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.