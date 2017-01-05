Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flavour, Patoranking Urge FG to Improve Tourism Sector

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

No doubt, Nigeria’s tourism sector is one that has the potential to generate billions of dollars in revenue for the country if it is properly harnessed. Music stars Flavour and Patoranking, in a telephone interview with NAN urged the federal government to grow the sector so as to generate more money “If you look around most African […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.