S/Kaduna crisis not religious – Minister – Daily Trust
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
S/Kaduna crisis not religious – Minister
Daily Trust
The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has called on opinion and religious leaders to refrain from giving religious connotation to the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Southern Kaduna. Dambazau gave the advice in a …
Flee From Religious Conflicts, Dambazau Tells Nigerians
Southern Kaduna Killings: FG Takes On CAN, Catholic Church
Avoid religious crisis, Dambazau urges leaders
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG