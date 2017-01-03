Pages Navigation Menu

S/Kaduna crisis not religious – Minister

S/Kaduna crisis not religious – Minister
Daily Trust
The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has called on opinion and religious leaders to refrain from giving religious connotation to the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Southern Kaduna. Dambazau gave the advice in a …
