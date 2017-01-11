Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists, Criminal Gangs Arrested In Taraba State

In its determined counter terrorism efforts to consolidate on the gains it has made in the sustenance of offensive against identified criminal gangs, kidnap syndicates and terrorist elements across the country, the Department of State Services (DSS), on Tuesday, said it has recorded major successes, which have further degraded the capability of these elements to operate in Nigeria.

According to a press statement issued and signed by Tony Opuiyo in Abuja, the DSS said on January 1, 2017 at Mutum Biyu in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State, Bale Kolomi Grema and Kolomi Adba-Aji were arrested in a mosque after they had fled Marte in Borno State, where they involved in Boko Haram terrorist activities.

“Also, on the same January 1, 2017, a kidnap suspect, Amadu Bello, was apprehended at Hotoron Arewa, Nasarawa LGA of Kano State for his involvement in a kidnap operation at Zomo village, Ningi LGA of Bauchi State from which he got a share of N3million from the ransom,” the statement added.

In a related development, on January 6, 2017, one Paul Ali aka Simple, a high profile leader of a kidnap syndicate was arrested at Hill Flower Hotel, Asaga Ohafia, Abia State.

Ali, who operates camps at Ikot Abasi and Mbo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State, was responsible for notable kidnap incidents across the Niger Delta, who was also a member of the Bakassi Strike Force (BSF), which has carried out attacks against oil installations in the area. At the time of his arrest, Ali, with his associate, Chidiebere Kanu, was planning the kidnap of a federal lawmaker and an expatriate. Kanu is presently at large.

In another incident, two suspected Boko Haram insurgents, Ibrahim Mala and Abdallah Modu were arrested on January 6, 2017 at Amba and Gudi villages of Kokona Local

Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The suspects who were indigenes of Maiduguri, Borno State, had fled the military action in Borno State and were regrouping in the state under different trade covers.

While Modu sells children’s wears, Mala, who trades in perfumes, confessed to his membership of the sect and disclosed that he (Mala) joined the Yusufiyya faction in 2007.