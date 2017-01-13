Flora Nwapa; the phenomenal woman – BusinessDay
|
BusinessDay
|
Flora Nwapa; the phenomenal woman
BusinessDay
I remember when I watched Onyeka Nwelu documentary of Flora Nwapa at the Lights Camera Festival in 2016, amidst sipping wine and talking to a stranger her story thrilled me. The documentary portrayed her as a woman with strong roots and a deep sense …
Google celebrates Nigerian author
Flora Nwapa: Google celebrates Nigerian author with a doodle
Google honours late Nigerian novelist Flora Nwapa
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG