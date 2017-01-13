Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flora Nwapa; the phenomenal woman – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Flora Nwapa; the phenomenal woman
BusinessDay
I remember when I watched Onyeka Nwelu documentary of Flora Nwapa at the Lights Camera Festival in 2016, amidst sipping wine and talking to a stranger her story thrilled me. The documentary portrayed her as a woman with strong roots and a deep sense …
Google celebrates Nigerian authorNAIJ.COM
Flora Nwapa: Google celebrates Nigerian author with a doodleDaily Trust
Google honours late Nigerian novelist Flora NwapaGuardian

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.