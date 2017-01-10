Florentino Perez : Ronaldo Never Had Any Offer From China

Real Madrid have never received an official offer from China forCristiano Ronaldo, according to club president Florentino Perez.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes claimed last month that Ronaldo had been the subject of a €300million move, but Perez says there’s been no formal approach.

“Real Madrid received no offer,” he told Onda Cero. “It is possible [something happened] as there have been many people interested over the years in signing Ronaldo.

“Sometimes it can happen that people talk on the margins, away from the club. But Madrid have received no such offer.”

The post Florentino Perez : Ronaldo Never Had Any Offer From China appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

