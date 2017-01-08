Florida Airport Shooting: 5 dead, 8 injured

Atleast Five people have lost their lives and eight others were injured as a gunman opened fire in Florida Airport. The suspect who has now been taken into custody for questioning by the FBI, said he had heard voices in his head telling him to join ISIS.

Although Florida’s governor Rick Scott has condemned the shooting as “a senseless act of evil”, the Broward County Sheriff, Scott Isreal said “It’s too early to say either way” when asked if the shooting be considered a terror attack. The Sheriff also stated that the suspect is unharmed.

Earlier, in response to a reporter, Governor Scott admitted he had neither contacted nor heard from President Obama but he says now that he has spoken with President Obama who said Scott should contact him if he needs any assistance.

Governor Scott stated that he has a personal relationship with President-elect Trump and Vice-President-Elect Pence.

According to CNN, the aunt of the shooting suspect claims he acted strange afterIraq return.

The shooter has been identified as Estaben Santiago, 26, by the FBI and Broward County Sheriff’s office, Florida.

