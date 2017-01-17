Flying off the shelves: Demand for the Pixel and Pixel XL now exceeds supply
As per new data from Wave7 Research, the Pixel made up 9.5 percent of all smartphone sales at Big Red in the last month — something neither Verizon nor Google actually anticipated. During the holiday season, sales were even hotter.
The post Flying off the shelves: Demand for the Pixel and Pixel XL now exceeds supply appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG