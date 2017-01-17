Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Flying off the shelves: Demand for the Pixel and Pixel XL now exceeds supply

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

As per new data from Wave7 Research, the Pixel made up 9.5 percent of all smartphone sales at Big Red in the last month — something neither Verizon nor Google actually anticipated. During the holiday season, sales were even hotter.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Flying off the shelves: Demand for the Pixel and Pixel XL now exceeds supply appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.