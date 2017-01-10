Pages Navigation Menu

Flying Squad rescues kidnapped 4-year-old at Kasarani hideout – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jan 10, 2017


The Star, Kenya

Flying Squad rescues kidnapped 4-year-old at Kasarani hideout
The Star, Kenya
Flying Squad officers rescued a 4 year-old boy who was kidnapped by armed robbers at his family's home in Thika on Friday. According to detectives, two suspects were arrested at a house in Kasarani where Kelson Kimani was being held. Kimani was …
Police rescue four year old boy who was kidnapped by armed robbers in ThikaThe Standard (press release)
Relief as Flying Squad rescues 4-year-old boy kidnapped from ThikaTUKO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles

