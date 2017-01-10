Flying Squad rescues kidnapped 4-year-old at Kasarani hideout – The Star, Kenya
Flying Squad rescues kidnapped 4-year-old at Kasarani hideout
Flying Squad officers rescued a 4 year-old boy who was kidnapped by armed robbers at his family's home in Thika on Friday. According to detectives, two suspects were arrested at a house in Kasarani where Kelson Kimani was being held. Kimani was …
