FMBN signs $2bn MoU with Shelter Afrique – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 20, 2017


FMBN signs $2bn MoU with Shelter Afrique
In a bid to bridge the housing deficit in the country, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Company for Habitat in Africa (Shelter Afrique) and the Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN) have signed a $2billion Memorandum of …
