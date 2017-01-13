FMC Keffi Confirms Suspected Case of Lassa Fever in Nasarawa
Dr. Giyan Joshua-Ndom, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa state, has confirmed that a patient at the centre was suffering from a disease suspected to be Lassa fever. Joshua-Ndom told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the centre had reported the matter to the Ministry of Health as […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG