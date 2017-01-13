FMC Keffi Confirms Suspected Case of Lassa Fever in Nasarawa

Dr. Giyan Joshua-Ndom, the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa state, has confirmed that a patient at the centre was suffering from a disease suspected to be Lassa fever. Joshua-Ndom told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the centre had reported the matter to the Ministry of Health as […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

